Gentry Private Wealth LLC Makes New $376,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 26.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,331,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 141,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 21.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,218,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 211,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSK. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $20.02 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

