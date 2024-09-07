Gentry Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUFR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,721,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,747,000 after buying an additional 139,025 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,711,000. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

