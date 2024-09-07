Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 8,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 30,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
Global Blue Group Trading Up 6.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $924.60 million, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $114.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
