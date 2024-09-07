Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 8,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 30,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $924.60 million, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $114.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Global Blue Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

