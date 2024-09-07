Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 358,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 455% from the previous session’s volume of 64,590 shares.The stock last traded at $46.98 and had previously closed at $46.86.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,445 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.