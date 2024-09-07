Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,012 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $26,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Avantor by 7.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 186,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Avantor by 3.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,240,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,701,000 after purchasing an additional 98,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,127,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

