Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $45.59 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,655 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Tyson Foods worth $45,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,758. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.