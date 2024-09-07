Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,649 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $20,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 707,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 773.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 89,151 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 835.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. 1,943,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $37.27.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

