Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 2,766 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $39,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $79.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,197,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.