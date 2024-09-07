Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 7,525 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $77,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,625,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 126,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.8 %

APD stock traded down $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.71. 1,066,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,773. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.98. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

