Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,786 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 1.9% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $67.63. 1,654,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,158. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Genuity Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

