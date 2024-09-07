Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $394,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ITA stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.97. 240,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.09.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

