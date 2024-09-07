Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 153.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $8.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.64. 7,411,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $505.03 and a 200 day moving average of $487.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

