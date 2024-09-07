Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 32,433 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,603,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,478,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,127,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.81. 3,434,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,642. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

