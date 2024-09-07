Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 365 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $9.77 on Friday, reaching $387.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,248,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,325. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $403.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.89.

Get Our Latest Report on HCA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.