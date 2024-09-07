Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 850 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after buying an additional 822,076 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,278,000 after buying an additional 772,136 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,444,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,102,000 after acquiring an additional 748,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after acquiring an additional 709,324 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,463 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

