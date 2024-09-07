Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Grid Dynamics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Grid Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDYN

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $13.75 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,520,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,842,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $38,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,587.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,520,901 shares in the company, valued at $45,842,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,200 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.