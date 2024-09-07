Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $9.30

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $8.52. Grifols shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 296,684 shares traded.

Grifols Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Grifols had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

About Grifols

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 13,516,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,245,000 after buying an additional 2,454,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $26,137,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 18.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,892,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,749,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,605,000 after purchasing an additional 961,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grifols in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,991,000.

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.