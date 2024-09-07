Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $9.30

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $8.52. Grifols shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 296,684 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.
Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Grifols had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.
