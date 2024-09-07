Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0310 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $102,690.36 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,879.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.25 or 0.00548128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00117892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00302659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00032142 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00037573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00081847 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

