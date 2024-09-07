GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Insider Buys A$14,979.60 in Stock

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Free Report) insider Alexi Baker acquired 31,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,979.60 ($10,190.20).

GTN Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.66.

GTN Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.017 dividend. This is an increase from GTN’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. GTN’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

GTN Company Profile

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies.

