Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GWRE. Bank of America raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.38.

Shares of GWRE opened at $161.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,243.92 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $171.74.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

