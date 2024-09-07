Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 261 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $121,329,000. Browning West LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,792,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,454,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 773,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 250,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,198,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE:TPX opened at $49.52 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

