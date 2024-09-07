Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys 609 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after buying an additional 288,111 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,644,000 after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,745,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,703,000 after acquiring an additional 281,371 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.27.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

