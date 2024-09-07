Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $78.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

