Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants makes up approximately 2.1% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $157.43 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

