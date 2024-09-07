Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $377,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 999.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 146,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 133,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $370,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 481.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after acquiring an additional 272,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.00. 1,481,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,944. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.12. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.86.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

