Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

IVE opened at $191.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

