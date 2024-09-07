Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $300,292,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,031,000 after buying an additional 519,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,331,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,932,000 after acquiring an additional 824,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 6,102,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,335,000 after acquiring an additional 431,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,935,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,036 shares during the last quarter.

CGDV stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.52. 1,440,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,837. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

