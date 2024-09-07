Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 548 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRBR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.40. 1,071,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,600. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

