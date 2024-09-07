Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,636,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,405 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for about 21.9% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $73,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

