Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $230.07

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 230.07 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.84), with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.98).
Hansa Investment Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 213.47. The stock has a market cap of £90.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.68 and a beta of 0.69.
Hansa Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 394.74%.
Hansa Investment Company Profile
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
