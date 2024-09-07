Head-To-Head Comparison: Quantum Solar Power (OTCMKTS:QSPW) versus Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Quantum Solar Power (OTCMKTS:QSPW – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Quantum Solar Power and Manhattan Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Quantum Solar Power alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Solar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Manhattan Associates 0 3 5 0 2.63

Manhattan Associates has a consensus price target of $257.43, suggesting a potential upside of 2.70%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Solar Power N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Associates 20.54% 84.54% 31.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quantum Solar Power and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Quantum Solar Power and Manhattan Associates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Solar Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Associates $996.57 million 15.49 $176.57 million $3.06 81.92

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Solar Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Quantum Solar Power on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Solar Power

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Solar Power Corp., a development stage company, develops and commercializes solar power technology in Canada. It is involved in the research, development, and marketing of solar power generation devices utilizing its Next Generation Device technology for photovoltaic devices that do not use silicon or other rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Quantum Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Quantum Solar Power Corp. in June 2008. Quantum Solar Power Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores. The company also provides inventory optimization and allocation solutions; technology platform including Manhattan Active Platform solutions, a cloud-native product designed to provide version-less product access; maintenance services, which offers on-premises software licensees with software upgrades for additional or improved functionality and technological advances; and professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services. In addition, it provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel and partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves retail, consumer goods, food and grocery, logistics service providers, industrial and wholesale, high technology and electronics, life sciences, and government industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Solar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Solar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.