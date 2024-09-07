HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Position Decreased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.11% of HealthStream worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 172.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in HealthStream by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In related news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HealthStream news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $636,960.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Articles

