Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.82

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.82 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 164 ($2.16). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 161 ($2.12), with a volume of 776,676 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOC shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of £827.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.32.



Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

