Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Earnings Results

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFTGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.54 million. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $167.81 million, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is 235.90%.

In other Hooker Furnishings news, Director Tonya Harris Jackson purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,178.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,366.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

