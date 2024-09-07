Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 932 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 28,637 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $190.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $196.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

