Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,007 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,697,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,701,000 after buying an additional 467,283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,383,000 after acquiring an additional 281,554 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,759,000 after acquiring an additional 433,840 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,846,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IEF opened at $98.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

