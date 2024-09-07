Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 769 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 130,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,203,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,802,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $207.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.82 and its 200-day moving average is $206.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

