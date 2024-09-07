Howard Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

VONG stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

