Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 39,834 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,834 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $27,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NetApp by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $249,307,000 after buying an additional 773,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after buying an additional 1,654,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NetApp by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,148,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $225,532,000 after acquiring an additional 450,263 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $114.18. 1,730,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,009. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Argus upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

