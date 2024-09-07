Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 13,694 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.86. 3,802,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average is $108.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.