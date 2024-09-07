Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 23,286 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after acquiring an additional 115,978 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $121.00. 630,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,274. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.25. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

