Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,565 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 21,853,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,798,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

