Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $13.62 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after acquiring an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,943,000 after buying an additional 661,144 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $98.79. 2,750,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,170. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.38 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,747 shares of company stock worth $302,027. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

