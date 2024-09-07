Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,192 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Illumina by 292.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $124.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average is $121.34. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $162.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.05.

Get Our Latest Report on ILMN

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.