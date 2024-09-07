InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.
A number of analysts have commented on INMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
INMD opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. InMode has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $39.25.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). InMode had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
