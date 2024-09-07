Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.66

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.66 and traded as high as $7.01. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 9,976 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $112.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.62%.

In other news, Director Glen R. Bressner acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,201 shares in the company, valued at $875,612.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glen R. Bressner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,502.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen R. Bressner purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,201 shares in the company, valued at $875,612.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 196,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

