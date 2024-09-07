Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL) Shares Sold by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC lowered its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 1.8% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC owned about 1.36% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 499.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance
BATS NJUL traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,164 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41.
About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July
The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
