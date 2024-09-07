Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.64% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NJUL. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 200.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $391,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 1.5 %

NJUL stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

