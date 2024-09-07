Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 687.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 152,274 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 139.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 66.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOCT opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.38.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

