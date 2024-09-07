Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as low as C$1.11. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 21,197 shares traded.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$36.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.